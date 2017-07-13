Technavio's latest report on the global intraocular lens (IOLs) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global intraocular lens market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (mono focal IOLs, multifocal IOLs, toric IOLs, and accommodative IOLs), end-users (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

IOLs are used for vision correction, and the process is known as refractive lens exchange. IOL is a synthetic artificial lens. The lens is implanted to replace the eyes' natural lens. Technavio analysts forecast the global intraocular lens market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global intraocular lens market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Introduction of emerging technologies

Demand for multi-distance vision capability lenses

Shift towards ASCs for eye care

Introduction of emerging technologies

Technologies for the cataract surgery and astigmatism correction have been developing over the years and changing gradually. The latest technique to be introduced is a combination of LASIK and laser epithelial keratomileusis (LASEK). It helps in creating a healthier epithelial flap, reduces the risk of haze, and progresses pre-operative healing.

"Intraoperative wavefront aberrometry is another piece of technology, which ensures that appropriate lens power is implanted in the eye. It has also improved the accuracy in removing astigmatism. There is also a possibility of development of an eye drop that can prevent or even reverse cataracts without requiring surgerysays Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Demand for multi-distance vision capability lenses

The demand for multifocal lenses has been increasing. The multifocal lens helps in removing glasses by simultaneously improving both near and distance visions by using a bifocal design with two distinct lens powers. One can be used for distant vision and the other for close vision.

Multifocal IOLs are capable of correcting multiple issues including refractive, asymmetric refractive, diffractive, apodized diffractive, multifocal toric, high adds, low adds, refractive trifocal, and diffractive trifocal toric. The current trend is to focus on intermediate vision with the use of low adds or a trifocal optical approach.

Shift towards ASCs for eye care

Ambulatory surgical centers are capable of supporting minor surgeries in a cost effective and sterile manner. ASCs are rapidly growing and are highly accepted among people for minor operations. The surgery procedures in ASCs have been increasing after the US introduced the ASC Access Act. In 2012, around 80% individuals opted for ASCs for cataract operations. The hospitals are also promoting ASCs as the return on investment is high.

"The cost of cataract surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers is relatively low compared with hospitals. It will lead to increase in some surgeries performed, increasing the profit, and facilitating wider access to healthcare. This will, in turn, result in a higher number of intraocular lenses being used in ambulatory surgical centerssays Neha.

