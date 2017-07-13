United States K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2017

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2017 provides data on the U.S. market for reading instructional materials, including the projected dollar size of that market in 2017.

K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2017 examines what reading curriculum resources schools use for instruction, assessment and remediation. Looking beyond what is being used, the report provides information on what program components are important to educators when they select reading programs.

K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2017 is a continuation of a publication series originally offered by Education Market Research. Where appropriate, statistics in the new report are compared to those in the prior publications.

The report is built on the results of a 30-question survey that was mailed to 20,000 educators in January 2017. The mailing list included classroom teachers, English language arts teachers, principals/assistant principals, curriculum/instruction supervisors and superintendents/assistant superintendents.

Beyond the overall look at what resources are being used in reading instruction, K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2017 details how the patterns of use differs at various grade levels and how patterns have changed over time. That information is highlighted in the report and provided in full in a lengthy appendix.

Topics analyzed in this new report include:

- Whether core reading instructional materials have switched from print to digital

- Impact of new standards on reading instruction

- What reading assessments are being used to track student progress

- What resources schools use to help struggling readers

- What leveling systems schools use to match materials with student reading levels

- What websites teachers are going to for reading resources

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction & Market Size

Chapter 2: Core Reading Programs

Chapter 3: Digital Resources for Reading

Chapter 4: Assessment of Reading

Chapter 5: Reading Intervention

Chapter 6: Conclusion

