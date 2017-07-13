The agricultural industry in contemporary times is a tough market with many variables such as unpredictable weather, availability of water, human resources and most importantly, the quality of the final product. The profitable product of the industry is always a good harvest, and its quality is judged on how well the standing crop has been insulated against pests, bugs, weeds and other such ailments.

Intheir recent assessmentInfiniti Research assessed why actionable insights are becoming a prerequisite in the modern agrochemicals market. As the global agrochemicals market continues to change, insights will be increasingly needed to learn how to efficiently eliminate and counter challenges like pests, insects, weed and fungal maladies.

Market Challenges

The over usage of chemicals for pest control purposes has had large scale damage on the local flora and fauna which has prompted governments to put a check on the usage by levying certain rules and regulations. Continuous usage of chemical deterrents has made them ineffective against a more resistant progeny of pests and insects and agriculturists have gradually abandoned the usage of such agrochemicals.

Meanwhile, the counterfeit market for agrochemicals is working overtime as there isn't an authoritative monitoring of these criminal activities. This is severely impacting profitability from the farm.

With numerous problems clearly defined, an effective strategy to challenge these concerns is more needed than ever. Prioritizing to gain an expert understanding of the local market and competitive landscape is key for a quick realignment of core business strategies in line with the emerging market conditions.

Market opportunities

Being mindful of these challenges, agrochemicals manufacturers must adapt to the ongoing situation to survive in the market. Some solutions that manufacturers can use for countering challenges is to introduce bio-agrochemicals that are derived from plants, bacteria, fungi, and certain minerals that aren't prodigiously toxic to the local flora and fauna. Manufacturers need to educate and implement the tenets of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), start investing in R&D, and seek out innovative substitutes for countering the toxicity problem.

