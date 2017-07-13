Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market 2016-2020 with Focus on the UK Market

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020), provides analysis of the global price comparison website market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The report also provides the regional analysis of the price comparison website market of the UK, with analysis by value, segments, penetration, etc.



Majority of the market is concentrated in the UK and major companies in the market are also UK based. Gocompare, Moneysupermarket, uSwitch and Confused.com are key companies in the UK price comparison website market. The company profiling of these companies has been done in the report, which includes business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies of the companies.



The price comparison website market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2016-2020). The global price comparison website market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increase in smartphone users, increased internet penetration, increasing switching market, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as issues related to reliability and trust, lack of knowledge, etc.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global price comparison website market has been forecasted for the years 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Company Coverage



- Esure Group Plc (Gocompare.com)

- MoneySuperMarket.com Group Plc

- Zoopla Property Group (uSwitch)

- Admiral Group PLC (Confused.com)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



2.1 Introduction to Price Comparison Websites

2.1.1 Advantages of Price Comparison Websites

2.1.2 Disadvantages of Price Comparison Websites

2.2 Working of Price Comparison Websites

2.3 Segmentation of Price Comparison Websites



3. Global Market Analysis



3.1 Global Price Comparison Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global PCW Market by Value

3.1.2 Global PCW Market by Region



4. Regional Analysis



4.1 UK Price Comparison Website Market: An Analysis



4.1.1 UK PCW Market by Value

4.1.2 UK PCW Market by Segments

4.1.3 UK PCW Market Insurance Segment by Value

4.1.4 UK PCW Market Insurance Segment by Sub Segments

4.1.5 UK PCW Market Insurance Segment by Penetration Rate



5. Market Dynamics



5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Smartphone Users

5.1.2 Rising Internet Usage Globally

5.1.3 Favorable Regulations

5.1.4 New Business Generation Through PCW



5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Launch of Websites like B Heard

5.2.2 Reliability and Trust

5.2.3 Reluctant Consumers/ Lack of Knowledge in Consumers



5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Underpenetrated Switching Market

5.3.2 Price Fluctuations

5.3.3 Reduced Reliance on Google

5.3.4 Squeezing Out Big Brands



6. Competitive Landscape



6.1 UK PCW Market Players by Revenue Share

6.2 UK PCW Market Players by Number of Visitors

6.3 UK PCW Market Insurance Segment Players by Share

6.4 UK PCW Market Share by Users



7. Company Profiling



