sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,063 Euro		+0,007
+12,50 %
WKN: A2DJV8 ISIN: CA80412L1076 Ticker-Symbol: SMK 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,06
0,075
21:44
0,065
0,079
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC
SATURN OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SATURN OIL & GAS INC0,063+12,50 %