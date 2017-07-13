TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- The common shares of Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Global Li-Ion Graphite is an exploration and development Company focused on the acquisition and development of Graphite projects with an intent to supply the rapidly growing energy storage industry. Each Li-Ion Battery requires Graphite, Lithium, Cobalt and nickel. The company's Chedic Graphite project near Carson City Nevada is only a few miles from Tesla's newly built and commissioned Giga Factory. Global Li-Ion Graphite is actively evaluating additional projects for acquisition to build a world class Graphite supply Company.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Global Li-Ion Graphite est une societe d'exploration et de developpement axee sur l'acquisition et le developpement de projets Graphite dans le but d'approvisionner l'industrie du stockage d'energie a croissance rapide. Chaque batterie Li-Ion necessite du graphite, du lithium, du cobalt et du nickel. Le projet Chedic Graphite de la societe, pres de Carson City Nevada, se trouve a quelques kilometres seulement de la Giga Factory nouvellement construite et commandee par Tesla. Global Li-Ion Graphite evalue activement des projets supplementaires pour l'acquisition pour la creation d'une societe d'approvisionnement Graphite de classe mondiale.

Issuer/Emetteur: Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LION Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: 21 391 166 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: 2 647 500 CSE Sector/Categorie: Mining/Mines CUSIP: 37956H 10 8 ISIN: CA37956H 10 8 2 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: July 14, 2017/Le 14 juillet 2017 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: August 31/Le 31 aout Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

