SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Seagate Technology (STX) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Thursday. Seagate is currently down by 2.9 percent.



The initial drop by Seagate came after Barclays downgraded its rating on the hard disk drive maker's stock to Underweight from Equal Weight.



