

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rebound Thursday, a day after data confirmed the biggest drop in U.S. inventories fell the most in ten months.



The Energy Information Administration said crude inventories plunged by 7.6 million barrels, the biggest drop in ten months, as refining activity picked up.



August WTI climbed 59 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $46.08/bbl.



Still, much of the news was bearish for oil prices this week. Yesterday, the EIA lowered its 2018 U.S. output forecast and trimmed its price target for this year and next below $50 barrel.



Elsewhere, OPEC's compliance with production cuts fell in June to its lowest since the deal with Russis kicked in early in the year, according to the International Energy Agency.



'Each month something seems to come along to raise doubts about the pace of the rebalancing process. This month, there are two hitches: a dramatic recovery in oil production from Libya and Nigeria and a lower rate of compliance by OPEC with its own output agreement,' the Paris-based IEA said.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of June.



The producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in June after coming in flat in May. Economists had expected prices to remain unchanged.



