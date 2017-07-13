Plotagraph+ For iPad Now Available in App Store, Easily Add Motion to Any Photo

SANTA BARBARA, California, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Plotagraph, Inc. an image animation software company, is excited to announce Plotagraph+ for iPad, available Thursday July 13 on the AppStore with the iPhone version soon to follow. Plotagraph+ easily allows users to animate any still photo into a seamlessly looping video or animated PNG for iMessage. ThePlotagraph+ app takes full advantage of the fast processing power of the all-new iPad Pro as well as all iPads and iPhones with 64Bitprocessors and up. Plotagraph+ was created with Metal to unlock its full potential.

As a limited-time offer, Plotagraph+ is discounted at 50% off and on sale for $4.99. Visit the app store to download Plotagraph+ now:https://appsto.re/us/HDcmkb.i

As the first image animation software of its kind, Plotagraph offers a uniquely dynamic photo animating experience. Plotagraph, Inc. FoundersTroy Christopher Plota and Sascha Scheider said, "We created Plotagraph+ to help consumers animate their own photos in a fun and easyway, bringing their images and memories back to life."

Plotagraph+ takes photos to the next level and can easily be shared to top social media platforms and to Plotagraph, Inc.'s very own socialplatform, Plotagraph Social (www.plotagraphs.com), dedicated to dynamic looping content that will auto-play and auto-loop on all devices. The Plotagraph technique is the perfect tool for businesses to bring their Facebook cover photos to life, as Facebook now accepts looping videos for cover photos.

Plotagraph+ for iPad is available exclusively on the App Store (https://appsto.re/us/HDcmkb.i).



About Plotagraph, Inc.:

Plotagraph is a professional image animation software and sharing platform that is now available in a lite version for iOS with iPad and soon tolaunch on the iPhone. The Plotagraph technique allows users to add motion to any still image. This exciting new medium sits in-between astill image and a traditional video. The loops are created from a photo, illustration or painting that is animated using proprietary algorithmscreating an endlessly looping video or APNG (Animated PNG). Plotagraph is the evolution of art and photography and pushes the envelopefor the future of dynamic looping content.

This animation technique was created by Troy Christopher Plota in 2009. Plotagraph was founded by partners Troy Christopher Plota andSascha Scheider. Plotagraph is a family-owned software company that launched their pro paid beta on 4th of July, 2016 and had their official launch inOctober, 2016 at the Photo Plus Expo in New York.

Plotagraph Pro for desktop is available for Mac/PC at www.plotagraphs.com

Contact:

Nadja Reichardt

+1-212-564-4264 x2

nadja@teamplotagraph.com

