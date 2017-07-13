NeoCloud Acquires Cloud Service Business from Business Intelligence 101

Cloud Management Leader to Provide Strategy and Services to More than 350 New Customers

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / NeoCloud, a leading provider of managed cloud services, today announced that it has acquired the cloud services business of Business Intelligence 101 (Bi101), a cloud consulting provider based in Livermore, California. As a result of the partnership, NeoCloud will add more than 350 of Bi101's customers to its client portfolio, growing its customer base by approximately 30 percent. Bi101 will continue to operate its financial consulting business as a standalone entity and retain the Bi101.com website. The acquisition agreement was made final on July 1, 2017, and terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"This acquisition represents a significant achievement in NeoCloud's growth strategy as we seek to bring our cloud management expertise to users across the country," said Van Murray, CEO of NeoCloud. "Bi101's evolving business and strong customer base made them an ideal choice to complement our own innovative solutions."

NeoCloud's cloud service offerings have helped organizations of all sizes increase productivity, enhance innovation and transform their businesses. Through this acquisition, Bi101's customers will now have access to NeoCloud's comprehensive suite of solution offerings that include identity management, servers, voice solutions, data migration, email, security, website hosting and 24/7 support. Additionally, NeoCloud will add relationships with more than 50 new IT and cloud providers, adding to its list of preferred partners that includes IT leaders such as Google and Microsoft.

"This business is based on relationships and quality of service, and the relationships Bi101 forged with its customers and partners are a testament to its innovation and high level of service," said Murray. "We look forward to continuing those relationships as we bring their customers and partners into the NeoCloud family."

More information on NeoCloud's acquisition of Bi101's cloud service business can be found at www.neocloud.com/bi101-partnership. To learn more about NeoCloud's managed cloud service offerings, visit www.neocloud.com.

About NeoCloud

