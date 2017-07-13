NI 43-101 Resource Update Underway and Expected to be Filed Within the Next 45 Days

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2017) - Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") has received an updated JORC resource estimate from Li3 Energy Inc ("Li3") from the ongoing development work at the Maricunga lithium brine project located in Chile (the "Maricunga Project"). Bearing has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Li3 and its interest in the Maricunga Project (the "Li3 Definitive Agreement"). Li3 currently holds a 17.7% interest in the Maricunga Project along with Minera Salar Blanco ("MSB") and Lithium Power International Limited ("Lithium Power") at 32.3% and 50% respectively pursuant to a joint venture arrangement (the "Joint Venture"). Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Lithium Power has agreed to fund exploration and development costs with both Li3 and MSB having a free carry until the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

JORC Resource Highlights

The Maricunga project represents one of the highest grade undeveloped lithium brine project in the world

The M&I Resource has tripled in size while adding a significant Inferred Resource and maintaining high grades

The updated resource does not incorporate resource below 200 metres, specifically the 360-metre hole (hole S19) which terminated in high-grade lithium brine

Li3 anticipates release of a NI 43-101Resource Estimate and Report prepared in accordance with Ni 43-101 by August 2017.

Process test work remains ongoing which will be incorporated in a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) anticipated in Q4/17 and a Definitive Feasibility Study in H1/18.

Favorable porosity and permeability make the resource amenable to extraction by pumping, which is highlighted by the strong flow rates observed from pump tests.

"We are extremely pleased with the updated JORC resource estimate completed by the Maricunga joint venture under the direction of the project operator, Minera Salar Blanco (MSB). This resource estimate demonstrates the true potential of this world-class project. The results have significantly increased the size of the resource, confirmed the grade, and demonstrated the continued existence of exploration potential. M&I grades of 1,100 mg/L Li and Inferred grades of 1,300 mg/L Li rank Maricunga as the highest-grade pre-production lithium brine project worldwide. Development activities remain on schedule with process test work, preliminary engineering and design advancing towards a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) anticipated later this year and a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in H1/18," Jeremy Poirier, President and CEO of Bearing Lithium commented.

Patrick Cussen, Chairman of Li3, stated: "We thank and congratulate the MSB team for this very important milestone in the development of the Maricunga project. The upcoming NI 43-101 report underway by the MSB team, and the overwhelming support of Li3's shareholder base in favor of the transaction with Bearing, are testimony that the migration to the TSXV will firmly place Maricunga in a market that not only understands lithium but is very bullish on the industry's future. No pre-production project in Chile is as advanced as Maricunga in every aspect and we are pleased to have been there from the start and to now continue to develop the project with our partners MSB and LPI. We continue to work expeditiously with the Bearing team to complete our transaction as soon as possible."

Maricunga Project - Updated Resource Estimate

The Maricunga Joint Venture ("Maricunga JV") has released an updated JORC resource estimate, incorporating the results from recent drilling and pump-testing since the publication of the 2012 Resource Estimate. A Measured and Indicated Resource of 325,000 tonnes of lithium at an average concentration of 1,143 mg/L lithium plus an Inferred Resource of 80,000 tonnes of lithium at an average concentration of 1,289 mg/L lithium. A breakdown of the resource is presented in Table 1 below. The resource was prepared by Frits Reidel, CPG, President of Flo Solutions and calculated using ordinary kriging for the chemical and drainable porosity data, estimated independently. This JORC resource incorporates the drilling and assay work undertaken by LI3 in 2011/12, geophysical and pumping test work undertaken by MSB in 2015 on the Litio 1-6 and Cocina concession held by Li3, and drilling between September 2016 and January 2017 comprised of 9 rotary drill holes totalling 1,815 metres and 4 sonic holes totalling 613 metres plus pump tests on the Litio 1-6, Cocina, San Francisco, Salamina and Despreciada concessions. The 2016/17 program was designed to drill to a depth of 200 metres, versus the 2011/12 program which went down to 150 metres, in addition to one hole drilled to a depth of 360 metres. The Measured and Indicated Resource was defined to a depth of 150 m within the Litio 1-6 concession and to a depth of 200 metres within the Cocina, San Francisco, Salamina and Despreciada concessions and to 150 m in the Litio 1-6 concession. The Inferred Resource is defined between 150 metres and 200 metres depth, underlying the Litio 1-6 properties, where sonic and RC drilling failed to reach the target depth and terminated at 173 metres and 192 metres respectively.

Table 1: Maricunga Resource Estimate



Area

(km²) Volume

(km³) Drainable

Porosity (Sy) Brine Volume

(km³) Avg Grade

(g/m³ Li) Avg Grade

(g/m³ K) Concentration

(mg/L Li) Concentration

(mg/L K) Contained

(t Li) Contained

(t K) Measured 18.88 3.06 5.02% 0.15 56 409 1,174 8,646 170 1,250 Indicated 6.76 1.35 10.65% 0.14 114 801 1,071 7,491 155 1,100 M&I 25.64 4.41 6.75% 0.30 74 529 1,143 8,292 325 2,350 Inferred 14.38 0.72 8.99% 0.06 114 869 1,289 9,859 80 630

Numbers may not add due to rounding

Inferred Resource underlies the Measured Resource in the Litio properties (Litio 1-6) down to 200 metres depth

Source: Lithium Power International

Expressed in more common compounds, the Measured and Indicated resource total 1.7million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") plus an Inferred resource of 0.4 million tonnes of LCE. In addition, there is a significant potash resource of 4.5 million tonnes of potassium chloride (KCl) within the Measured and Indicated Resource plus an Inferred resource of 1.2 million tonnes of KCl. A breakdown of the resource as expressed in common compounds is presented in Table 2 below.

Table 2: Maricunga Resource Estimate Expressed in Common Compounds



Contained Lithium Carbonate

(t Li 2 CO 3 ) Contained Potassium

Chloride(t KCl) Measured 900 2,400 Indicated 820 2,100 M&I 1,720 4,500 Inferred 430 1,200

Numbers may not add due to rounding

Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 with a conversion factor of 5.32

Potassium is converted to potassium chloride (KCl) with a conversion factor of 1.91

Source: Lithium Power International

An illustration depicting the breakdown of the current resource and comparison to the previous resource is provided in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Visual Comparison of Current Maricunga Resource Estimate