The global residential air quality control services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global residential air quality control servicesmarket for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on service, which includes maintenance and cleaning and end-user which includes apartments and stand-alone houses.

The global residential air quality control services market is expected to witness a stable growth in North America, owing to the stringent market regulations and awareness of health issues caused by environmental hazards. Among the resident buildings, apartments have a higher demand for these services. Stand-alone houses have a better contribution in the North American region in comparison with the other markets. It is expected that stand-alone houses will contribute to a better growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness in the developing countries of APAC.

Technavio's industrial automation research analysts categorize the global residential air quality control services market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest residential air quality control services market

The global residential air quality control services market is dominated by the established and developed market of the Americas and has attained a stable growth. The presence of more regional vendors and more number of end-users has contributed in positioning the Americas as the top contributor.

"North America, being more developed than any other part of the Americas, calls for a higher demand for residential air quality control services. A strong infrastructure and real estate sector impel the need for specific cleaning services to manage building facilities. The US leads the market in the Americas, whereas Canada is expected to show a promising growth in the next five years," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automation

Residential air quality control services market in EMEA

"The trend for luxury apartments and stand-alone houses is attracting investors to propel constructional activities, especially in the residential sector. The increase in disposable incomes, changing preferences, and health awareness are factors that are driving residents to maintain a cleaner environment. Government regulations for maintaining energy efficiency of residential buildings are also driving the demand for air quality control services in the region," adds Bharath.

Among the Middle Eastern countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is a key growth driver for the market. Extreme climatic conditions, increasing population, and increase in disposable income are driving residents to install HVAC systems in the region. Owing to the growing number of HVAC system installations, the need for maintenance is also rising.

Residential air quality control services market in APAC

APAC is witnessing rising investments in the real estate sector, allowing developers to invest in the development of the amenities provided to the occupants of residential buildings. The region is also witnessing a trend in changing preferences of people toward apartments over stand-alone houses.

Apartments can be kept safer with the use of proper cleaning and maintenance services to avoid contamination of the indoor environment. APAC is the region that is witnessing a growth in demand for apartments. Thus, there is a necessity for cleaning services to keep the indoor atmosphere inhalable.

The top vendors in the global residential air quality control services market highlighted in the report are:

ADEN Services

Air Duct Clean

Duraclean

ISS

Trane

