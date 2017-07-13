Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, today announced the company, together with CaixaBank, Visa, Samsung and Arval, will establish a Payment Innovation Hub at Barcelona's Pier01. Among the first of its kind, the collaboration center will bring industry leaders together from around the world to develop state-of-the-art payment solutions and create new purchase experiences that align with evolving technology and market trends.

The Hub will have a multidisciplinary team comprised of experts in R&D, technology, market analysis and business development who will work to shape the payment technology needs of the future. Global Payments will leverage its expertise to help develop new solutions using emerging technologies including connected experiences made possible by the Internet of Things as well as omnichannel solutions that buyers and sellers will use to conduct commerce across both physical and virtual channels.

"The culture, infrastructure and spirit of entrepreneurship in Barcelona serve as the perfect backdrop for Global Payments and our fantastic roster of partners to foster innovation," said Frank T. Young, SVP Global Product and Innovation for Global Payments. "This initiative reinforces our company's position as a leader in technology-led, software-driven payment solutions and sets the course for the future of payment innovation."

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services that delivers innovative solutions driven by customer needs globally. Our technologies, partnerships and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of products and services that allow our customers to accept all payment types across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 8,500 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with merchants and partners in 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006027/en/

Contacts:

Global Payments Inc.

Investor contact:

Isabel Janci, 770-829-8478

investor.relations@globalpay.com

or

Media contact:

Amy Corn, 770-829-8755

media.relations@globalpay.com