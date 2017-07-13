MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE MKT: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2017 second quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2017 after the market close.

inTEST management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call will address the Company's 2017 second quarter financial results, and management's current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company's current or future performance.

2017 Q2 Conference Call Details: Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

To access the live conference call, please dial (815) 680-6269 or (866) 900-9241. The Passcode for the conference call is 51056990. Please reference the inTEST 2017 Q2 Financial Results Conference Call.

2017 Q2 Live Webcast Details

inTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call. To access the live webcast, please visit inTEST's website www.intest.com under the 'Investors' section.

2017 Q2 Replay Details (Webcast)

A replay of the webcast will be available on inTEST's website for one year following the live broadcast. To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST's website www.intest.com under the 'Investors' section.

Submit Questions

In advance of the conference call, and for those investors accessing the webcast, inTEST Corporation welcomes individual investors to submit their questions via email to lguerrant@guerrantir.com. The company will address as many questions as possible on the conference call.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and ATE interface solutions, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. The Company's products are also sold into the automotive, consumer electronics, defense/aerospace, energy and telecommunications industries. Specific products include temperature management systems, manipulator and docking hardware products and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with its customers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com.

CONTACTS:

Hugh T. Regan, Jr.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

inTEST Corporation

Tel: 856-505-8999



Laura Guerrant-Oiye

Principal

Guerrant Associates

lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Tel: (808) 960-2642



