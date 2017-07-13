VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX) (NYSE MKT: KLDX) ("Klondex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an initial Proven and Probable ("P&P") Mineral Reserve estimate for the Hollister Mine ("Hollister") in Nevada as well as an update on the Hatter Graben 2017 drill program.

Mineral Reserve Highlights (see TABLE 1 below):

Total Hollister P&P Mineral Reserve is 116.1 AuEq koz at a grade of 0.582 AuEq opt (19.9 AuEq g/t) contained within 199.5k tons (FIGURE 1)

The P&P Mineral Reserve in the Hollister Main zone is 51.5 AuEq koz at a grade of 0.658 AuEq opt (22.6 AuEq g/t) contained within 78.2k tons.

The P&P Mineral Reserve in the Gloria zone is 64.6 AuEq koz at a grade of 0.532 AuEq opt (18.2 AuEq g/t) contained within 121.4k tons.

The Hollister P&P Mineral Reserve estimate does not include any drill results from Hatter Graben. Drilling on the Hatter Graben commenced on June 17, 2017.

TABLE 1:

Total Hollister Mineral Reserves Tons Au Au Ag AuEq AuEq Au Ag AuEq Category (k) opt g/t opt opt g/t koz koz koz Proven 50.8 0.553 19.0 2.90 0.580 19.9 28.1 147.5 29.5 Probable 148.8 0.552 18.9 3.20 0.582 20.0 82.2 476.2 86.6 Total P&P 199.5 0.553 18.9 3.13 0.582 19.9 110.3 623.7 116.1

Assays were performed by American Assay (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, as directed under the supervision of Klondex staff. This organization is an ISO 17025 accredited independent laboratory. Underground drill core samples were assayed using a fire assay one-assay ton method with an ICP finish. If initial gold assays were > 5ppm or silver was > 200ppm the sample was re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. The quality control and assurance program included the insertion of standards and blanks every tenth sample, and the retention of pulps and rejects. Duplicates are generated by the lab and re-assayed by ALS Chemex of Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples are tracked and if a result is outside of pre-determined limits the batch is re-assayed and the result replaces the previous values. Channel samples were performed by an in-house laboratory using fire assay with gravimetric finish as directed under the supervision of Klondex staff and check samples were sent to AAL.

Drill samples cited in this news release were obtained from drilling by independent contractor American Drilling of Spokane, Washington under the direction of Klondex staff. Logging, splitting, and sampling are conducted at the Winnemucca logging facility.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Odell, P.Eng. (NV Lic#13708), a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Klondex Mines Ltd. (www.klondexmines.com)

Klondex is a well-capitalized, junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. The Company has 100% interests in three producing mineral properties: the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas Mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and the True North Gold Mine and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects, the Hollister mine and the Aurora mine and ore milling facility, also located in Nevada, USA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to the production and exploration potential at the Hollister Mine, and future exploration and production plans of Klondex. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which mineral reserve estimates are reflective of actual mineral reserves; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with underground operations; and the ability of Klondex to fund its substantial capital requirements and operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and United States available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Readers are urged to read these materials. Klondex assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

