Technavio analysts forecast the global self-paced test preparation software marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global self-paced test preparation software market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (curriculum examination and certification examinations) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

The global self-paced test preparation software market is experiencing robust growth and is expected to continue growing at this rate. The emergence of online options to enroll for test-preparation programs and access materials has attracted a significant number of students and learners. The consistent pressure to perform well in academic or non-academic examinations is fiercely driving the global self-paced test preparation software market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global self-paced test preparation software market

Inclusion of analytical applications in software

Enhanced flexibility

Alignment with education standards

Inclusion of analytical applications in software

"The self-directed manner of procuring test preparation programs and materials is gaining momentum among students globally. They are preparing for entrance examinations and earning certifications by taking practice tests and courses that assist students in learning and practicing at their own pace with the help of self-paced test preparation softwaresays Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research.

The software also records and stores information on various aspects of student learning or interaction with test materials. It highlights their performance on a real-time basis and guides them to achieve their targets and excel in academic and competitive examinations. These features help students to receive necessary and prompt feedback of their performance, which reduces their dependence on mentors.

Enhanced flexibility

Numerous benefits are associated with the self-paced mode of receiving test preparation services. Students are no longer bound to few traditional methods of availing test preparation guidance from mentors and are hence exploring online options. The self-paced methods of obtaining test preparation services helped students to prepare for competitive and academic examinations while earning their formal education degrees.

The flexibility students obtain through the use of the software has led to a significant rise in the use and availability of web technologies such as social media tools, web conferencing, and online content. Through these kinds of online tools and resources, students can contact experts and improve their understanding via mock tests and exam simulators. Hence, these factors are accelerating the growth of the global self-paced test preparation software market.

Alignment with education standards

"Self-paced test preparation software has become a convenient option for students. This can be attributed to the consistent efforts put by the providers in improving their programs and services. The providers of academic test preparation services prepare test materials that are synchronized with the current education standards to attract the attention of studentssays Jhansi.

The government and education authorities who are responsible for formulating policies and introducing education reforms are the primary factors affecting the education industry in any region or nation. Self-paced test preparation software providers also keep a close check on such changes and swiftly incorporate the changes. This way, they assure students that test materials are updated and hence swiftly reflect any changes about any given examinations.

