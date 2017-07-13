According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global transmission electron microscope (TEM) marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market 2017- 2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

One of the major trends in the global TEM market is the technological upgrades in TEM instruments. TEM vendors are integrating a lot of software and application tools for upgrading the features and control system of TEM. JEOL, a key market vendor, has come up with JEM-2100 Plus Electron microscope, which can be integrated with 64-bit windows OS and provides features like auto focus and auto contrast. Thus, the control has moved from just manual to the better intuitive user-interface system.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global transmission electron microscope market into the following segments:

Material science

Life science

Nanotechnology

Semiconductors

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global transmission electron microscope market are discussed below:

Material science

"The material science segment occupied a majority 27% of the global TEM market in 2016 as it plays a key role in the R&D sector. It allows the researchers in the material science field to find the solid state of the material, its structure, and behavior at a microscopic levelsays Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devices research.

Material science is essentially the study of physics and chemistry for design, development, and discovery of new material. It involves working with components having the size of a nanometer, which requires a TEM instrument. The technology that TEM uses for operation allows the instrument to display specimens, which are the size of Angstrom, to researchers. High-resolution images of the specimen, which are obtained by TEM, are analyzed and carefully studied by scholars.

Life science

Life science is the study of all types of living things, ranging from the tiniest microorganisms to the largest animals. The major branches of life science are microbiology, zoology, botany, and ecology. The major driver for the growth of this segment is the increasing demand for TEM for studying life science at a microscopic level.

TEM allows scholars and researchers to get in depth detail of the microbiological environment with incredible magnification and resolution. TEM is useful in both cellular and structural level biology research. It enables the creation of a complete structure of protein molecules for creating an atomic model. TEM even complements the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and protein X-ray crystallography.

Nanotechnology

"Nanotechnology will be the fastest growing application segment of the market, projected to showcase a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The nanotechnology segment will be driven mainly by the growing demand for miniaturizing of devices for medical, material science, and semiconductorssays Jujhar.

The possibilities of nanotechnology are wide-ranging and include medicine, military applications, computing, and astronomy. It is already being used in certain materials like self-cleaning glass, sunscreens, lipsticks, and even offbeat applications such as anti-bacterial socks. There are important applications such as infrastructure and instrumentation and environment, health, and safety, which are drawing significant investments, thereby impacting the TEM market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High-Technologies

Delong America

