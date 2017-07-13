

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A New Zealand tourist was killed by the blast from a jetliner taking off at a seaside airport on Caribbean Island of St. Maarten.



The unidentified 57-year-old woman was holding onto the fence of St. Maarten's Princess Juliana Airport, which is very close from the Maho beach, when the jet blast from a Boeing 737 threw her backwards. She fell on the pavement with her head hitting the concrete.



According to officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The woman was vacationing with her family.



The island's Maho beach is a very popular spot for tourists to gather for the thrill of low-flying planes as they descend on the runway. Although danger signs are posted up on the fence outside the airport warning tourists of the jet blast, many passengers have been injured. However, this is the first time a person has lost life.



