ASI DATAMYTE Sold German Division and QDA Software Solution

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ASI DATAMYTE, the global standard in enterprise quality software and hardware solutions, today announced the sale of its QDA software platform and related operations to Alpina Partners (ALPINA), a private equity group located in London, UK and Munich, Germany. As a part of this transaction ASI DATAMYTE will transfer substantially all of the QDA related customer contracts, assets, vendor contracts and its related operations. The two companies will continue a deep bi-directional partnership to resell, support and service each other's products worldwide.

ASI DATAMYTE will continue to support its global customers with data collectors, torque solutions, dimensional gages, quality management software as well as support and services for QDA. In addition, they are innovating a new line of products and service offerings.

"This transaction will allowboth organizationsto focus ontheircore businesseswhile also providing capital, resources and investmentwhich will accelerate and deepen its position as the global standard for enterprise quality management,"said ASI DATAMYTEChairman Joel Ronning.

ALPINA's new company, QDA Solutions, will provide "Industrie 4.0" platform software integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Computer-aided Quality (CAQ), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems.

"This new strategic direction positions both of our organizations to offer leading-edge manufacturing solutions to advance the quality goals and efficiencies of our customers worldwide," said ASI DATAMYTE president Rick Bump.

Raymond James acted as corporate finance advisor to ASI DATAMYTE with Winthrop & Weinstine providing legal advice.

About Alpina Partners

Alpina Partners (ALPINA) is an owner-managed, independent investment firm with approximately € 300 million in assets under management. With proven industry, technology and international business expertise, ALPINA focuses on helping small- and mid-sized businesses in Europe to implement growth strategies. ALPINA is supported by the European Union through the Competitiveness and Innovation Framework Program (CIP). For more information, visit http://www.alpinapartners.com.

About ASI DATAMYTE

ASI DATAMYTE is the global leader in providing world-class software and hardware solutions and services for quality management and quality improvement. For decades, they've been serving assembly, manufacturing and laboratory operations worldwide in a broad range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, defense, food and beverage, medical device, industrial, pharmaceutical, wind power and others. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minn., U.S.A., ASI DATAMYTE has offices in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Italy, Singapore, and India. For more information, visit www.asidatamyte.com.