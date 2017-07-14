According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial air conditioner marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006072/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial air conditioner market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global commercial air conditioner market into six major product segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail below. They are:

Unducted standard split

Chiller

VRF

AHU

Rooftops

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Unducted standard split

Ductless standard split systems are the most commonly used air conditioners. These systems have an outdoor unit that contains the compressor and the condenser, as well as an indoor unit that is mounted to the wall. These systems do not have ducts in wall units for air distribution. These systems send refrigerant directly to multiple air handlers that are installed all through the building. These handlers remove heat from each room separately and look like small boxes installed on the ceiling of the room.

This segment holds the largest market share and is benefitting from the growth in commercial spaces and hospitality industry. These systems are preferred over others due to easier installation as compared to other commercial air conditioners. The Middle East is one key region that is showing increased investment in the non-residential sector owing to the growth in tourism. Such developments across the globe are expected to expedite the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chillers

Chillers are widely used in data centers. The growing demand for cloud data centers is one of the key propelling factors of the global commercial air conditioner market by chillers. Data centers are hubs that process and store business information as well as serve as a major backbone for cloud operations. Many large enterprises operate cloud data centers for their daily business operations. These include CSPs such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The increase in cloud activities will lead to a high requirement for data centers, thereby driving the market for chiller systems.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations research, "Vendors are focusing on providing cost-effective equipment that suits the energy-efficiency needs of customers and complies with green technology requirements. Chiller manufacturers are developing and launching eco-friendly equipment and phasing out CFC and HCFC usage in HVAC equipment. These developments in chiller technology are expected to boost the growth of the market."

VRF

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioners are a type of HVAC that offer high flexibility in systems, with simultaneous heating and cooling. VRF systems are typically installed in commercial buildings such as office spaces, data centers, high-rise buildings, hospitals, hotels, and restaurants. This technology is quite popular in European and APAC countries.

"As most of the commercial buildings globally use ducted HVAC systems, VRF technology was not very popular. However, stringent regulations on carbon emissions will force consumers to use VRF systems that offer high energy efficiency. Upcoming mega-construction projects in the UK are expected to impact the market in Europe positively," says Anju.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Carrier

Daikin

Johnson Controls

LG

Mitsubishi Electric

Browse Related Reports:

Global Compressor Market for Transport Applications 2017-2021

Global Refrigerant Market 2017-2021

Global Air Conditioner Market for Transportation Sector 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006072/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com