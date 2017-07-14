Technavio's latest market research report on the global library furniture market in education industryprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006118/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global library furniture market in the education industry from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global library furnituremarket in the education industry according to Technavio research analysts are:

Online sales of library furniture

Increasing popularity of makerspaces

Flexible learning commons

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Online sales of library furniture

With the advent of the Internet, several vendors have got the opportunity of showcasing their products on the websites, and thus creating an online marketplace for the global furniture market. The rapid adoption of smartphones and digitization has enabled the school and higher education authorities to take appropriate decisions about the furniture they will prefer in their premises. The specifications and nitty-gritty of the library furniture can be modified according to their requirements using the online platform of sales. Thus, the online sale of library furniture market in the education industry is expected to drive the market in the long run.

Market vendors like Wayfair and Overstock.com are dedicated to selling library furniture online. However, observing the success of the online channel in the sale of library furniture, many conventional players have also entered the digital space, thereby driving the market via both online and offline sales.

Increasing popularity of makerspaces

With the continuous involvement of technology in the learning environments, students expect a platform for practically implementing their knowledge. Therefore, K-12 schools and colleges are working to create spaces that provide an encouraging platform for creating an effective learning environment in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths) subjects for the students.

Libraries are increasingly being converted into makerspaces, having open areas with LEGO Wall, where students can create projects using doodles with the whiteboard tables and wall. Makerspaces have ample storage equipment like bins and shelves for storing in-progress assignments. Makerspaces are also gaining popularity among teachers as well because they can create educative collaborations with students, imparting blended learning to students.

"Makerspaces help educators, students, and administrators create a learning environment that hones certain skills including problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork. Therefore, the rising popularity of converting libraries into makerspaces is expected to drive the library furniture market in the education industry during the forecast period," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for school and college essentials research.

Flexible learning commons

With the advancement in technology, modern school and college libraries are changing as well. There is a continuous increase in the dependence of students on digital sources of information. Therefore, schools are changing the designs of learning spaces to break the one-size-fits-all norm. The learning commons are designed for students to find them flexible enough to work according to their individual as well as collaborative requirements. Librarians have taken up the role of collaborative educators. Manufacturers are designing furniture for modern libraries, to accommodate the dynamically changing needs of students and educators.

Modern libraries in schools and colleges are working on creating a flexible and interactive learning space that allows students to demonstrate their learned lessons in innovative ways using media centers. This helps them in creating a dual communication with the educators, thereby providing them experiential learning. There has been a continuous integration of learning tools, such as interactive whiteboards in modern libraries, to let the students share information or for reviewing lectures.

"The digital dependence of students and teachers, to create a collaborative learning environment, requires flexible and adaptable furniture solutions. Therefore, manufacturers are creating products suitable for both students and educators. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for library furniture over the next few years," says Jhansi.

Browse Related Reports:

Stationery and Cards Market in North America 2016-2020

School Furniture Market in GCC 2016-2020

Office Stationery Market in Europe 2016-2020

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com