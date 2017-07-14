Technavio market research analysts forecast the global motorcycle heated seats market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global motorcycle heated seatsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists Americas, EMEA, and APAC as the three major geometrical segments in the market. The global motorcycle heated seats market is dominated by the Americas with a market share of 49%, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle heated seats market:

Heated seats cushion in the aftermarket

Automotive sales in colder regions driving penetration rate of heated seats

Increase in long haul travels with better road infrastructure

Global automotive industry is witnessing the development of numerous technologies in the field of safety, comfort, and convenience in addition to powertrain. The safety and comfort system designers are making use of advanced development and manufacturing techniques and procedures.

"Heated seats use the simple mechanism of converting electrical energy into heat energy. Heated seat cushions carry out the same function as heated seats with the added benefit of portability as they are a plug n play concept and are cheaper compared to heated seats. Additionally, heated seat cushions have widespread availability as far as the aftermarket in regions with extreme climatic conditions are concerned," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronicsresearch.

Additionally, some of the aftermarket players offering heated seats are integrating new features like massager feature into the heated seats to strengthen their presence in the global automotive market including motorcycles industry. Hence, the decreasing price of heated cushion is acting as a driver for innovations in the global motorcycle heated seats market.

Automotive sales in colder regions driving penetration rate of heated seats

The growing volume sales of premium and touring motorcycles in the colder climatic conditions is also one of the important factors driving the penetration rate of heated seats in the automotive market.

Colder countries like Iceland and Ireland are witnessing double-digit growth rates for sales of light vehicles sales and motorcycles thus, increasing the market potential of heated seats. It is estimated that more than 50% of the vehicles in these countries have heated seats, which is also making its way into motorcycles. Therefore, these regions are expected to be the driving force behind the higher adoption of heated seats in the motorcycle segment during the forecast period.

Increase in long haul travels with better road infrastructure

Growing long distance traveling by vehicle owners is another factor influencing the adoption of heated seats. The heated seats are a standard fitment in the luxury cars and many models of CVs, along with the touring segment motorcycles. The motorcycles OEMs are also increasing their focus toward adoption of heated seats as people are taking premium category motorcycles and large cruisers for long distance traveling with the ratio increasing year over year.

In the US, it has been found that more than 60% population goes for one or more long distance trip a year, and nationally 90% of long distance traveling takes place using personal vehicles. Customers also experience a sense of freedom and self-expression through the exteriors and interiors of heavyweight touring motorcycles.

"Touring motorcycles have high penetration in regions like North America and Europe. For instance, almost 46% of the motorcycles in the US are touring motorcycles, and 80% of the US motorcycle owners use their motorcycle for long distance traveling. The high penetration of touring motorcycles will push the demand for heated seats in these regions during the forecast period," says Amey

