

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In the first quarter, GDP was down 1.3 percent on quarter and up 2.7 percent on year.



New Zealand will see June results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from Business NZ; in May, the index score was 58.5.



Japan will see final May numbers for industrial production. The previous reading suggested a fall of 3.3 percent on month and a gain of 6.8 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX