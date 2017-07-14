Technavio's latest market research report on the global commercial vehicle (CV) lighting system marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial vehicle (CV) lighting system market from 2017-2021.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global CV lighting system market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Adaptive front lighting systems

Introduction of laser and OLED lights

Development of thermal imaging cameras to make night time riding safe

Adaptive front lighting systems

Adaptive headlights are a dynamic safety feature tailored to make driving at night and in low-light conditions safe by increasing visibility around curves and hills. While driving around a curve or a bend in the road, standard headlights continue to light straight ahead, enlightening the side of the road and not the road in front of the driver. Adaptive headlights turn their beams conferring to the steering input so that the vehicle's desired path is lit up.

Similarly, when a vehicle with standard headlights climbs a hill, the headlight beams momentarily point upward to the sky. This makes it hard for the drivers to see the road ahead and for approaching motorists to see the forthcoming vehicle. On the other hand, adaptive headlights have a self-leveling system that adjusts the light beam upward or downward in accordance with the vehicle's position.

"The design and architecture of the adaptive front lighting system offers vast styling diversity due to which it acts as a brand differentiator for the luxury segment of OEMs. During the forecast period, these lighting systems are expected to witness widespread adoption among CVs to enhance safety, especially during night driving," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronicsresearch.

Introduction of laser and OLED lights

The automotive lighting market has witnessed significant innovations since the use of incandescent lights in vehicles. Laser and OLED lights in automobiles can be referred to as the most advanced and modern lighting technologies used in automobiles currently. However, these are limited only to luxury cars owing to the high cost associated with them.

Laser lighting offers improved visibility, resulting in increased road safety. For instance, BMW has adopted laser headlight technology in its i8. There is no significant difference between LEDs and OLEDs in terms of technology. OLEDs are an advanced version of LEDs, and they are more flexible, energy efficient, can emit different colors and are thinner than other lighting sources.

At present, laser and LED lights are found only in luxury cars as these technologies are still in a nascent stage. However, it is expected that they will be incorporated in other vehicle segments in the future.

Development of thermal imaging cameras to make night time riding safe

The development of thermal imaging improves visibility thus increasing the safety quotient of night time driving. For instance, thermal imaging cameras offered by FLIR systems for the passenger cars segment allow the rider to easily spot debris on the road that is difficult to spot through the light. The system does not require lights to produce an image, which is an added advantage that is beneficial during harsh weather conditions. Technavio expects the combination of advanced headlights using LED or laser technology and thermal imaging technology to enhance the safety of CVs.

"The need for enhancing the safety of CVs is driving innovations which seek to increase the visibility of the rider and make the CV visible to other drivers. In addition to adaptive headlights thermal imaging cameras are a new development which has the potential to enhance the safety of the rider and the vehicle," says Amey.

