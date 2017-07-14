Organizations from various industries are looking to create a continuous up-to-date database to stay ahead or gain on the competition, beating them to new markets and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise as industries change. Market Intelligence is gaining popularity because it provides customized solutions and offers excellent value for the money by implementing a consciously low-overhead approach.

Infiniti Research recently completed three market intelligence studies, each focusing on a different domain, showing the range and flexibility of market research solutions:

Marketing Intelligence Study for the Global Bearings Market

Rapid development in technology and industrialization has had a positive impact for the global bearings market, including a rising demand for bearings in emerging economies such as China and India. Bearings have witnessed advancements primarily in the construction and food beverage segments owing to the need of minimizing energy loss.

A leading manufacturing company based out of the US approached Infiniti Research to help them understand the global bearings market in terms of the market landscape, key competitors, market positioning, and the distribution channel. The client was facing severe challenges in understanding growth prospects of bearings in the construction and food and beverage sectors and wanted analysis of the market size based on the geographical regions.

Market Intelligence Study for the Carbide Market

The extensive use of steel is very common among various industries which has manufacturers gradually shifting to the use of compounds that promise robust strength and versatility. Due to its vulnerability to extreme heating conditions, carbide is being preferred as an alternative to steel across various industrial applications.

An industrial equipment manufacturer from Sweden approached Infiniti Research to better understand the market landscape for steel and carbide in terms of key competitors, key customers, and suppliers and distributors. These insights helped the client identify the cost drivers and risk elements associated with the market for the target regions.

Market Landscape Study on the Specialty Printers Market

With the fast-paced growth of the advertising and media sectors and increasing use of 3D printers, the demand for specialty printing is anticipated to surge over the coming years. With rapid growth comes new challenges, and for the specialty printing consumables market, these challenges include increasing labor costs and rising preference for digitization.

A leading manufacturer and seller of computer printing technologies approached Infiniti research to help them analyze the market size, market share of key players, market dynamics, and trends in the specialty printing market across the target regions. This study helped the client to gain an overview of the market with special emphasis on the supply outlook.

