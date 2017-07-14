Technavio market research analysts forecast the global peptic ulcer drugs marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006105/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global peptic ulcer drugs market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global peptic ulcer drugsmarket for 2017-2021. The report also proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), antibiotics and others as the three major drug classes for the market, of which PPIs accounted for 59% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market:

Cost-effectiveness of antibiotic therapy

Rising prevalence of disease

Overuse of OTC anti-inflammatory drugs

As per the CDC, approximately two-third of world's population is suffering from a peptic ulcer caused by H. pylori and other agents. Antibiotics are used to kill the H. pylori bacteria, thereby treating peptic ulcer. The antibiotic treatment regimen used against H. pylori infection consists 10-14 days of treatment of one or two antibiotics and PPIs, which are effective against the bacteria. PPI or H2 blockers, when used in combination with antibiotics, help to reduce ulcer-related symptoms such as abdominal pain and nausea, cure inflammation of gastric mucosa, and may augment the activity of antibiotics.

As per a CDC report, peptic ulcer affects at least one out of 10 Americans at some point in their lifetime. Ulcers can cause approximately more than one million hospitalizations and 6,500 deaths annually. It also estimated that the total healthcare cost associated with peptic ulcer in the US is nearly USD 6 billion, of which USD 3 billion is the hospitalization cost, USD 2 billion is spent on doctor's office visits, and USD 1 billion is expected to incur due to decreased productivity and days lost from work.

"According to a study conducted in the Netherlands, the incidence rates of duodenal and peptic ulcers are high in older patients. The high incidence rates of ulcers coupled with rising older population are factors that are likely to increase the demand for peptic ulcer drugs, thereby driving the market growth," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disordersresearch.

Anti-inflammatory drugs are therapeutic agents that aids in relieving inflammation or swelling. Some of these drugs also act as analgesics and help to reduce pain. For instance, NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, naproxen, aspirin, and ketoprofen are well-known anti-inflammatory drugs with analgesic properties and are available as OTC drugs. This, in turn, increases the overuse of these drugs and contributes as one of the major cause of peptic ulcer.

"The long-term use of NSAIDs can lead to damage to the gastroduodenal mucosal membrane of the stomach or intestine leading to the excessive release of acid, and reduction in gastric prostaglandins synthesis. Hence, the overuse of anti-inflammatory drugs increases the risk of formation of peptic ulcers, which in turn, increases the demand for peptic ulcer medication, says Sapna.

