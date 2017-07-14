The global greenhouse horticulture marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalgreenhouse horticulturemarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two major segments based on material type, which are plastic and glass. The plastic segment accounted for more than 80% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global greenhouse horticulture market into the following regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

Greenhouse horticulture market in EMEA

The region is the fastest growing sector for greenhouse horticulture. Much of the revenue in the region comes from European countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. The Netherlands has a world-leading position in greenhouse horticulture. One of the most important regions in Europe for fruit and vegetable production is the region of Almeria in southeastern Spain. Eastern and Northern Europe are expected to act as promising regions for developing greenhouse horticulture. Poland has a thriving horticulture market and countries such as Romania, Slovenia, and Hungary are expected to witness a positive market sentiment due to increasing investments in the greenhouse sector.

Greenhouse companies in countries with emerging economies such as the Mediterranean and MEA countries are investing in sustainable technologies to reduce energy consumption owing to high energy prices.

Greenhouse horticulture market in the Americas

The Americas is witnessing a steady growth in the greenhouse horticulture market with most of the contribution coming from the US, Canada, and Mexico. The greenhouse horticulture market in the region is growing owing to the high yielding demand for horticultural products in comparison to traditional agricultural products. The US has lots of opportunities owing to the increasing demand for such agricultural products in the country.

Agreements between researchers and growers allow tailored solutions that fit the exact requirements of growers across the region. In 2016, the US collaborated with Mexico along with Canada to supply tomatoes, a major greenhouse horticultural crop produced during the winter season. Canadian farmers are adopting greenhouse horticulture due to drought conditions and supply shortages.

"A wide range of greenhouse structures, including plastic, glass, and clad structures, are made in the Americas with the level of technology varying considerably from one end of the industry to the other. In Mexico, growers are demanding wider structures owing to increasing demand in the market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for powerresearch

Greenhouse horticulture market in APAC

APAC is expected to witness an explosion in the greenhouse horticulture market with China leading the market in the region with more than a million greenhouses. The overall market in APAC is expected to witness heavy expansion owing to the growth of protected crops in countries such as India and South Korea.

"The increased demand for food and crop cultivation is one of the major reasons for the growth of the overall market in the region. Also, the shift in dietary habits in the developing regions of APAC toward value-added foods such as vegetables will propel the demand for greenhouse horticulture in these countries," says Thanikachalam.

Countries in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia are witnessing a strong demand for horticulture production. Japan also offers great investment opportunities with the use of technologically advanced devices such as plant grow lights and LED for greenhouse production. Innovative Greenhouse in Toyohashi city is a practical research project which was initiated in 2012. The greenhouse is equipped with modern technologies and is led by the Science Create Corporation.

The top vendors in the global greenhouse horticulture market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Netafim

Richel

Van der Hoeven

