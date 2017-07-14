

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qloo, a AI data science platform, has closed a $6.5m round of financing with participation from AXA Strategic Ventures and Sir Elton John.



Qloo is a data science platform connecting the largest domains of culture and entertainment, including music, film, TV, books, podcasts, consumer products, fashion, dining, and travel.



'Data science about culture and entertainment tends to exist only in silos and currently, there is a huge opportunity for systematic exploration into how consumers' aesthetic preferences interact across domains,' said Alex Elias, Founder and CEO of Qloo.



