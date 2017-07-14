Technavio's latest market research report on the global ground protection mats marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global ground protection mats market from 2017-2021.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global ground protection mats market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials

Slip-resistant ground protection mats

Ergonomically designed ground protection mats

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials

Manufacturers in the market offer a wide range of ground protection mats that are made up of eco-friendly materials such as wood, rubber, and polyethylene that are 100% recyclable. High-density polyethylene mats are eco-friendly in nature and can replace the iron trackway panel. Vendors in the market are offering ground protection mats manufactured from recycled materials.

"The use of recycled materials has various benefits that include cost reduction and reduced landfills with no compromise in the durability and stability of materials. Recyclable products such as wood and rubber are being used in the manufacture of these mats, thus mitigating a negative effect on the environment. A higher adoption of such eco-friendly mats among various end-users will encourage production," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for powerresearch.

Vendors such as Quality Mat Company offer eco-mats that are manufactured with a blend of plastic and mineral material. The eco-mats offered by the company are made from 50% eco-friendly materials, which approximates to 1,200 pounds of recycled goods that need not be disposed of in landfills.

Slip-resistant ground protection mats

Vendors in the market offer ground protection mats that are resistant to slips and falls. Mats are manufactured to withstand the harshest of conditions while reducing the risk of slips and falls. Ground protection mats are deployed widely across industries such as oil and gas, construction, landscaping, golf courses, and cemeteries. Accidents occur across these industries, especially in areas that are covered with a film of moisture and oil slick.

To ensure safety, vendors seek to manufacture anti-skid ground protection mats from rubber-based materials. This material enhances traction and simultaneously inhibits the accumulation of moisture. The primary feature of such mats is that they increase safety on wet surfaces. For instance, Ground-Guards offers ground protection mats with special interlocking flange joints to eliminate the movement of panels. It is designed with an anti-slip tread pattern, thus making it safe and secure.

Ergonomically designed ground protection mats

Vendors in the market seek to offer ground protection mats that are ergonomically designed. The use of ergonomic mats decreases the probability of work-related accidents and fatalities. These ergonomically designed mats help in increasing productivity while saving cost. The softness or hardness of the mat surface is an important factor to consider in a work environment to ensure proper and safe movement of workers.

"Research published on ergonomically designed mats is contributing to increasing awareness among end-users. The research elaborates on the additional benefits of using these products such as reduced fatigue and increased comfort. This has had a positive influence on the ground protection mats market," says Neelesh.

