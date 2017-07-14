SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced the winners of its Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for 2017. The annual award -- now in its seventh year -- honors the top 50 employers in North America that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. Winners will be celebrated during an awards gala in New Orleans on Monday, September 11, 2017 before the opening of this year's Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference.
"The focus in the workplace has shifted from employer to employee," commented David Brennan, general manager of Achievers, which is a company of Blackhawk Network, a global leader in retail and incentive solutions. "This shift requires alignment between the values of the company and the values of the employee, while advancing a favorable employee experience. The companies receiving this award recognize the positive business impact of a respected employer brand and productive, engaged workforce. We're delighted to add each of them to this impressive roster of people-first organizations."
Applicants were evaluated based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards and Recognition, Professional and Personal Growth, Accountability and Performance, Vision and Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.
The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of employee engagement academics, thought leaders and influencers from organizations including ERE, the Northern California Human Resource Association (NCHRA), HR.com, HRO Today, Talent Culture, Talent Board and the HR Certification Institute (HRCI).
Listed in alphabetical order, the 2017 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America are:
1. Access Communications Co-operative Limited
2. Air Canada
3. Alliance Data
4. ArcelorMittal Dofasco
5. ARI
6. ATB Financial
7. Availity LLC
8. Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group
9. Bill Gosling Outsourcing
10. Bluegreen Vacations
11. Bruce Power
12. C&A Industries, Inc.
13. Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
14. Caesars Entertainment
15. CareFirst Inc.
16. Cartus Corporation
17. CIBC
18. CIBC Mellon
19. Coborn's, Inc.
20. Cox Automotive
21. Discover
22. ECi Software Solutions
23. Electronic Arts
24. ESS - Compass Group Canada
25. First Canadian Title (FCT)
26. Hagerty
27. Horizon, Blue Cross, Blue Shield of New Jersey
28. MD Financial Management
29. Medxcel Facilities Management
30. Meijer
31. Meridian Credit Union
32. Mission Health System
33. Moneris Solutions Corp
34. peopleCare Inc.
35. PraxAir
36. Protiviti
37. Reynolds American Inc.
38. Rogers Communications
39. Ryan LLC
40. Samsung Electronics Canada
41. Shop Direct
42. Smart & Final Stores
43. Tata Consultancy Services, United States
44. Tata Consultancy Services, Canada
45. TELUS International
46. Total Quality Logistics
47. TriMedx
48. Ultimate Software
49. Vision Critical
50. World Travel Holdings
For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™, please visit http://www.achievers.com/engaged.
