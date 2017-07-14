Richmont Files Technical Report for the Island Gold Mine

TORONTO, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX - NYSE: RIC

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSX: RIC)(NYSE: RIC) ("Richmont" or the "Corporation"), announced the filing of a Technical Report for the Island Gold Mine with respect to the Expansion Case Preliminary Economic Assessment announced on May 29, 2017. The Technical Report supports the scientific and technical disclosure in that press release. The Technical Report is available athttp://www.sedar.com.

About Richmont Mines Inc.

Richmont Mines currently produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec. The Corporation is also advancing development of the significant high-grade resource extension at depth of the Island Gold Mine in Ontario. With 35 years of experience in gold production, exploration and development, and prudent financial management, the Corporation is well-positioned to cost-effectively build its Canadian reserve base and to successfully enter its next phase of growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may", "objective" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law or regulation, the Corporation undertakes no obligation and disclaims any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in the prevailing price of gold, the Canadian-United States exchange rate, grade of ore mined and unforeseen difficulties in mining operations and mine development that could affect revenue and production costs and future production. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in Richmont's Annual Information Form, Annual Reports and periodic reports. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release.

Cautionary note to US investors concerning resource estimates

Information in this press release is intended to comply with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable Canadian securities legislation, which differ in certain respects with the rules and regulations promulgated under the United States Securities Exchange Act of1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), as promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The requirements of National Instrument43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects("NI 43-101") adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC.

U.S. Investors are urged to consider the disclosure in our annual report on Form 20-F, File No. 001-14598, as filed with the SEC under the Exchange Act, which may be obtained from us (without cost) or from the SEC's web site:http://sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

National Instrument 43-101

The scientific or technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Mr. Daniel Adam, Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, Exploration, and Leon LeBlanc, P. Eng., Chief Engineer, both employees of Richmont Mines Inc., who are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101.

Renaud Adams,President and CEO,Phone: 416 368-0291 ext. 101; Anne Day, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, Phone: 416368-0291 ext. 105