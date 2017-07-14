

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker has apologized for making fun of American flight attendants that created a huge outcry among the U.S. airline industry.



During a launch event last week in Ireland to celebrate a new flight route between Doha and Dublin, Baker said that 'the average age of my cabin crew is only 26 years, so there is no need for you to travel on these crap American carriers. You know you are always being served by grandmothers on American airlines.'



'I should like to apologize unreservedly to those offended by my recent remarks which compared Qatar Airways cabin crew with cabin crew on U.S. carriers,' al Baker said. 'Cabin crew are the public face of all airlines, and I greatly respect their hard work and professionalism. They play a huge role in the safety and comfort of passengers, irrespective of their age or gender or familial status.'



'There is no room for a separation of humanity in air travel or in an emergency. Flight Attendants are onboard to save lives and every life counts,' said AFA President Sara Nelson in statement. 'If you prop up Qatar Airways, you are supporting sexism, racism, and ageism. Period.'



