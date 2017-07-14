

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had given away almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,220-point plateau and it may open slightly higher again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, thanks mainly to a continued rebound in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the oil companies.



For the day, the index advanced 20.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 3,218.16 after trading between 3,190.34 and 3,219.27. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.04 percent to end at 1,888.69.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.46 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.57 percent, Bank of China spiked 1.60 percent, Vanke plummeted 4.05 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.53 percent, PetroChina perked 1.28 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) picked up 1.64 percent and China life surged 2.93 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Thursday but managed to end slightly higher.



The Dow crept up 20.95 points or 0.1 percent to 21,553.09, while the NASDAQ rose 13.27 points or 0.2 percent to 6,274.44 and the S&P added 4.58 points or 0.2 percent to 2,447.83.



Crude oil futures continued to climb Thursday, a day after data confirmed the biggest drop in U.S. inventories in ten months. August WTI climbed 59 cents or 1.3 percent to $46.08/bbl.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill also attracted attention when she said gradual interest rate hikes are appropriate over the next few years.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest uptick in U.S. producer prices in June, while a separate report showed a slight decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended July 8th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX