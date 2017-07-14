

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street. Dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and optimism about a strong corporate earnings season lifted investor sentiment.



Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the release of Japan's final May numbers for industrial production today.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 30.22 points or 0.15 percent to 20,130.03, off a high of 20,163.67 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent and Toshiba is losing 3 percent, while Panasonic is advancing 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is up more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing 0.6 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Furukawa is rising more than 3 percent, Showa Denko is higher by 3 percent and Mitsui Mining & Smelting is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Fast Retailing is down more than 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is losing almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of some key economic data and earnings news on Friday. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill also attracted attention, with the central bank chief appearing before the Senate Banking Committee.



The Dow crept up 20.95 points or 0.1 percent to 21,553.09, the Nasdaq rose 13.27 points or 0.2 percent to 6,274.44 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.58 points or 0.2 percent to 2,447.83.



Meanwhile, the major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to rebound Thursday, a day after data confirmed the biggest drop in U.S. inventories fell the most in ten months. August WTI climbed $0.59 or 1.3 percent to settle at $46.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX