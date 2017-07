TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has recalled 1.2 million Accord cars in the U.S. from the 2013-16 model years because a battery sensor can short out and potentially cause a fire, according to reports.



The company reportedly said that it has four reports of engine compartment fires caused by the problem, all occurring in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter; no injuries have resulted.



