SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- Insurance arm of Maybank Group Etiqa Insurance leads the way for travel claims by bringing innovation to Singapore with automatic real-time flight delay claims approval.

Good news for flyers: From today, Etiqa customers can look forward to receiving real-time travel delay notifications in the event of a flight delay. This milestone is a result of leveraging on cutting-edge global flight data applications and services and makes the progressive insurer the first in Singapore to provide real-time tracking of flight delays, automatic immediate assessment and instant approval for travel delay claims.

In addition to the straight-through digital claims process that Etiqa provides currently, this new process allows customers to receive their travel delay benefit without the need of informing the insurance company. Customers will receive notifications upon hitting the first six hours of flight delay and will be kept informed of their real-time claims. They can continue to make claims for up to 12 hours of travel delay. Online claims submission is only required for travel delays beyond 12 hours.

"We are constantly looking out to offer our customers all service possibilities that technology can bring. More than 60% of our travel delay claims are for delays that are 12 hours or less, thus we have transformed our claims process to make it simpler, faster and easier for our customers. Travellers who insure with Etiqa will benefit from automatic assessment and immediate approval for their claims, without having to submit them," said Mr. Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.

The digital revolution has changed customers' behavior, from comparing insurance products and services to making purchases online. Customers have higher expectations and are demanding more convenience for services. With this new initiative, Etiqa Insurance continues to be at the forefront of the latest innovations to redefine the customer experience and increase customer satisfaction, with the goal to be the most advanced digital insurer in the market.

"Etiqa was the first insurer in Singapore to offer online purchase of life insurance including Singapore's first online savings insurance plan which was launched in April this year. We were also quick to adopt rapidly evolving technologies to provide more value and choices to our customers, such as our new usage-based car insurance which works on a pay-as-you-drive model using telematics technology. We will continue to bring forward innovative products and solutions to our customers to forge ahead in path of digitalisation," Mr. Sue states. For more information, visit www.etiqa.com.sg.

About Etiqa

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act. In June 2016, Fitch rated the company "A-" for its financial strength and stable outlook.

Etiqa has been providing general insurance solutions in Singapore for more than 55 years. It started business in Singapore in 1961 as United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd. The company evolved to become the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Bhd. in 2009.

As the appointed insurance provider by Housing & Development Board for basic fire insurance, Etiqa has been proudly protecting homes since 2009. We added life insurance to our stable of products in August 2014.

In 1 April 2015, the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Bhd. transferred its general insurance business to Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. As a composite insurer providing life and general insurance, we offer comprehensive retirement, savings, protection and general insurance solutions to our growing customer base.

At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance. We aspire to offer products and services that are simpler and more personal, yet relevant to what our customers need today. We keep our customers' best interests at heart by placing people over policies in everything we do.

As the insurance arm of the Maybank Group, we're committed to helping our customers plan for a better future. Maybank is among Asia's leading banking groups and Southeast Asia's fourth largest bank by assets.

The Maybank Group has an international network of 2,400 offices in 20 countries, employing over 45,000 employees who serve more than 22 million customers worldwide.

