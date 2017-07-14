SAI Global announces Peter Granat as new Chief Executive Officer

Current Chief Executive Officer Peter Mullins announces retirement

LONDON, July 14,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, and Australian property services, announced today that Peter Granat has been appointed the company's new Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Granat has extensive experience leading both private and public companies with more than 20 years' experience driving business growth through innovative technology and business software, including as CEO, then Chairman of the Board of private equity backed Cision, a leading global public relations software and information services company.

As the CEO of Cision, Granatled the company's expansion and growth from USD $130 million in revenue in 2013 to pro forma revenues of over USD $600 million in 2016. Cision went public on the NYSE in June 2017.

"This opportunity is extremely exciting for me and I look forward to working with the team to build on the growth and strategic focus of the business, while offering trusted, first class services to all of our customers," said Peter Granat.

Granat's leadership, together with the extensive investment and increased focus on research and development by SAI Global's parent company Baring Private Equity Asia, ensures the company is well positioned to enhance its customer portfolio, expand its global market presence and cement's its position as a recognised leader in risk management solutions.

Granat succeeds Peter Mullins, who has been SAI Global's CEO since November 2014. Mullins will stay on as an adviser, to ensure operational continuity during the handover to Granat before retiring later this year.

"Peter Mullins led SAI Global through a critical transition period while creating and implementing a number of growth initiatives," said Jack Hennessy, Baring Private Equity Asia. "Baring welcomes Peter Granat to the CEO role and looks forward to SAI Global's next chapter."

Peter Granat officially commences as SAI Global's CEO on Monday, 17 July 2017.

About SAI Global:

At SAI Global, we make Intelligent Risk possible by helping organisations proactively manage risk to achieve business excellence, growth, sustainability and ultimately, create trust.

Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of world-class tech platforms, services and advisory capabilities that operate across the entire lifecycle allowing businesses to focus on opportunities presented by uncertainty. Together, these tools and knowledge enable customers to develop a holistic, integrated view of risk. In Australia, we are also a leading provider of settlement related services; company, personal and property information.

SAI Global's head office is located in Sydney, Australia. We employ more than 2,000 people across 28 countries and 51 locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. www.saiglobal.com

