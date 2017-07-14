Hangzhou, China, 2017-07-14 06:13 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, today announced the launch of a system of extended Power over Ethernet (ePoE) devices including cameras, network switches and network recorders. Dahua ePoE IP system supports up to 800 meters between the ePoE camera and the ePoE network switch or ePoE NVR with embedded switch. It overcomes the limitation of traditional Ethernet and POE (both restrict cable distances to 100 metres (328 feet) between network ports) and eliminated the need for Ethernet extension devices or additional network switches.



Product features



Dahua provides the complete solution for ePoE IP System including IP cameras, NVRs and Network switches. The system has the following features:



1. Extended PoE transmission: 800m, 10Mbps, 13W or 300m, 100Mbps, 25.4W 2. Automatic set up, plug & play 3. Perfect for analog to IP migration: IP video, audio, control & power (4 in1) over coax cable; with LR1002 ePoE to BNC adaptor



ePoE IP System



ePoE Series Network Cameras



The ePoE series IP cameras will be released in July 2017. They cover resolutions from 1080P to 4K, and have rich selections of camera form factors (box, bullet, dome, eyeball) and lens types (vari-focal, fixed lens), which can meet most surveillance requirements. Besides, as a sub-category of Eco-savvy 3.0 series, they inherit all the software features of Eco-savvy 3.0 series products, such as Smart Video Detection (Tripwire, Intrusion, Abandoned /Missing detection), Face Detection and Smart H.265+ encoding. It is a good choice for installers with long-distance transmission needs.



ePoE Series Network Recorders



The ePoE series network recorders will be released in September 2017. They have 8 green ePoE ports that support long-distance PoE transmission (300m@100Mbps/800m@10Mbps/EOC) when connecting to ePoE cameras. There are 3 models with 2/4/8 SATA ports respectively for different storage capacity. Advanced H.265 chipset is deployed to support 4K & H.265 decoding at a performance up to 16ch@1080P or 4ch@4K live view or playback. As a sub-category of Pro series NVR, it inherits all the software features of NVR5000-4KS2 series products, such as Smart Video Detection, Face Detection, Smart H.265+ decoding, ANPR, POS and custom split. It is compatible with standard Ethernet or PoE cameras and switches, perfect for migration of existing system.



ePoE Series Network Switch



The ePoE network switch PFL2106-4ET-96 has been released in Nov. 2016. It has 4 ePoE ports that support long-distance PoE transmission (300m@100Mbps/800m@10Mbps/EoC) when connected with ePoE cameras. It supports plug and play and no configuration required to realize long distance transmission. Additionally, ePoE series network switch adopts industrial grade design with wide operation temperature range (-30°C~+65°C) and high level lightning protection, which further save cost by eliminating the need for an equipment room. Besides, it is also compatible with the non-ePoE IP cameras (100m@100Mbps).



Power over Coaxial Extender LR1002



-- 1*10/100 Mbps Base-TX + 1*BNC -- RG59 coaxial cable: 400m/100 Mbps, 1000m/10 Mbps -- High level lightning protection -- -30°C~+65°C



Application Scenarios



For surveillance of large space such as big warehouse, parks, garden and outdoor parking, camera locations are dispersed and far from the control center, usually longer than 100 meters. Conventional approach is to add repeater devices to extend the transmission distance. However, this would increase cost of equipment and installation. Power supply and junction box will be required to install the repeater. It also makes it harder to maintain and increases the risk of product failure. Alternately, fiber optic transceiver for long-distance transmission is also available. However, fiber optic cable has to be installed and it requires a power supply at the camera side to power the fiber optic transceiver as well as the camera. This is quite a big problem if you have a few installation points over a large space. Dahua ePoE IP system offer a very simple and effective solution. Dahua ePoE supports up to 800 meters via the traditional Cat5 ethernet cable. It greatly simplifies the network construction as only one cable is required to connect from the front-end to the back-end devices, which results in higher reliability and lower installation and maintenance costs of the whole system.



For migration of analog surveillance system to IP, reusing existing coaxial cable can largely reduce the installation cost. A proper solution needs to address 3 issues: adapt the IP video signal and RJ45 connection to coaxial cable, support the length of coaxial cable as it is, and transmit power over coaxial cable. Dahua ePoE IP system addresses all of them and makes it easy to reuse existing coaxial cable to run IP video. Power over Coaxial Extender LR1002 connects to Ethernet port of IP camera or network switch on the one end and connects to BNC connector of coaxial cable on the other end, Dahua ePoE IP system supports transmission up to 1,000 meters over RG59 coaxial cable at 10Mbit/s bandwidth, and delivers PoE power to the IP camera. This is a simple and effective solution that delivers seamless plug and play solution. It can significantly reduce the cost of analog to IP migration.



Summary



The ePoE technology of Dahua adopts advanced 2D-PAM3 coding modulation from physical layer, and realizes full duplex transmission over 800 meters at the speed of 10Mbps, or 300 meters at the speed of 100Mbps via Cat5 or coaxial cable media. Dahua ePoE technology offer a new way to accomplish long distance transmission between IP camera and network switch. It allows more flexible surveillance system design, improves reliability and saves construction and wiring cost.



About Dahua Technology



Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry. In 2016, Dahua was ranked 4th in "Security Top 50" by A&S international. Dahua is committed to providing the highest quality product with the latest technologies to enable our end users to perform their business successfully. The company has more than 6,000 R&D engineers and technical staff working on cutting-edge technologies in camera lens, image sensor, video encoding & transmission, embedded processor, graphic processing, video analytics, software reliability, network security and other technologies.



Visit http://www.dahuasecurity.com to learn more and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db1f3a79-3208-4d92-a228-0c610 b0b9b0c



