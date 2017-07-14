

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Software exporter Infosys Technologies Ltd.(INFOSYSTCH, 500209, INFY) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the fist-quarter increased about 5.8 percent to $541 million from last year's $511 million. Earnings per equity share grew to $0.24 from $0.22 last year.



On a sequential basis, net profit for the quarter declined 0.4%.



'Our persistent focus on execution in Q1 is reflected in broad-based performance on multiple fronts-revenue growth, resilient margins despite multiple headwinds, healthy cash generation and overall business results.'said Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO.



Revenues for the quarter rose 6.0% to $2.65 billion from $2.50 billion. Quarterly revenue was up 6.3% in constant currency term.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company still expects revenues to grow 6.5%-8.5% in constant currency.



Annual revenues are now expected to grow 7.1%-9.1% in USD terms based on the exchange rates as of June 30, 2017. The company said in April that it expected revenues to grow 6.1%-8.1% in US dollar terms.



