

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced all proposals were approved at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders voted to approve the elections of Murray Goldberg, Roberto Mignone, Dr. Perry Nisen and Nechemia (Chemi) Peres to the Company's Board of Directors.



The company noted that its Shareholders approved Teva's 2017 Executive Incentive Compensation Plan. The Shareholders also approved Amendment to the 2015 Long-Term Equity-Based Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX