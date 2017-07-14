WISeKey's secure NFC chips and WISeAuthentic platform for brand protection now reach both Apple iOS and Android mobile phones users

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a cybersecurity IoT platform company, today announced that its CapSeal NFC smart tag, with or without opening detection technology, permits objects such as luxury goods, wearables, wine spirits bottles, or cosmetics and perfume boxes, to communicate with both the new Apple iOS11 and Android based smartphones. WISeKey's WISeAuthentic solution for brand protection is now able to create a link between the brands and their end-customers mobile phones, significantly boosting customer engagement.

The support of NFC contactless protocol by Android phones has long been a reality making inert objects smart and able to communicate thanks to compatible Radio-Frequency IDentification (RFID) tags attached to these objects. WISeKey has been a pioneer in this field by taking advantage of this technology which provides objects with a strong identity. WISeKey's expertise in the design of NFC secure chips allied with its WISeAuthentic original platform for the identification, authentication, tracking and direct marketing of goods, provides customer-fit solutions for brand protection. Nevertheless, the historic lack of support of NFC tags by iPhones has limited the use of the application by WISeKey's clients and their end-customers. Following the newly announced iOS11 Operating System, Apple is now supporting NFC Forum NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) tags, making WISeKey's solutions instantly available to millions of users, who can now benefit from advanced security and protection against counterfeiting. Of note, Apple's global market share in the smartphone landscape is 20% and reaches up to 40% in the US.

Through the WISeKey's WISeAuthentic platform, now available for both Apple iOS11 and Android phones, the brands have the capability to directly reach the vast majority of their end-customers and enhance the efficiency of their marketing communication, while the intuitive functioning of the application enables users to secure their data with ease.

Once the information is uploaded to the application, it is instantly encrypted thanks to a highly-advanced technology developed by WISeKey, unquestionably an industry leader in this area. The technology provides users with the option to archive and synchronize data on the cloud, which is then physically stored in a bunker buried in the Swiss Alps. During the process of transferring the data through the internet, when the risk of hacking is at its highest, WISeKey's encryption technology achieves an unprecedented "asymmetrical" level of protection, customarily used by government and military agencies.

"WISeKey has long been recognized as a leader in providing luxury and other good makers with reliable means to protect their brands against counterfeiting," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "With the additional support of Apple iPhones by our chips and WISeAuthentic platform, we have the opportunity to provide our clients with a powerful way to directly reach each of their consumers. This opens up tremendous new business opportunities for WISeKey."

This is all made possible by WISeKey's patent-pending CapSeal smart tags which are fully compatible with NDEF standard. These tags are based on the company's VaultIC154 NFC secure element. When placed on a bottle of spirit or a bottle of lubricant oil, for instance, and tapped by an NFC phone, the chip is able to securely authenticate and track the bottle like an ePassport does. It offers the same certified security level. It also allows the brand to broadcast personalized messages to the phone-holder detecting whether the bottle has been open or not.

In addition to luxury goods, this technology can be installed in and used by any gadget, accessory or wearable allowing them to process contactless payments, thanks to WISeKey's partnership with MasterCard (https://newsroom.mastercard.com/press-releases/mastercard-and-wisekey-to-bring-payments-to-luxury-brand-watches-and-wearables/). WISeKey's patented security software is used by an extensive list of premium watch manufacturers, including Bulgari.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006216/en/

Contacts:

Press and investors:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Carlos Moreira, +41 22 594 3000

Chairman CEO

info@wisekey.com

or

Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati, +1-212-836-9611

lcati@equityny.com