SodaStream Launches New Viral Video Featuring The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik and Game of Thrones Star Kristian Nairn

The World's Largest Sparkling Water Brand Highlights Devastating Effect of Single Use Plastic Bottles on Humanity

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA), the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world, has launched its new environmental global campaign, "The Homo-schlepiens". The video released today features Mayim Bialik, AKA Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler from the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory, and Kristian Nairn, AKA Hodor of the legendary Game of Thrones.

See the video, visit https://youtu.be/Z-yfuSnUz6Q

Set in the future, "The Homo-schlepiens" features Mayim Bialik as an anthropologist, recalling her first encounter with a Homo-schlepien played by Kristian Nairn. The story moves backwards and forwards in time to reflect the harmful reality of plastic bottle consumption, a habit that is hazardous to the planet and does not exist in the future. The Museum of UnNatural History featured in the video, facilitates spectacular cinematic encounters between Mayim and the last tribe of plastic dependent species, the Homo-schlepien. As a real-world neuroscientist and environmentalist, Mayim Bialik understands the importance of staying hydrated in a way that's eco-friendly.

Shooting of the campaign was brought forward as Bialik received medical advice to rest her vocal chords for one month. "This campaign has a powerful message and one that needed to be told before I went on vocal rest," said Mayim Bialik. "More than one billion plastic beverage bottles are used each day around the world, the majority of which end up in our landfills, parks and oceans devastating the environment and killing marine animals. Who will speak for them and say enough is enough? I may have lost my voice but I won't be silenced about this important message, the world needs to find their voice and say 'no' to polluting plastic bottles," she continued.

The Homo-schlepiens campaign was shot in Ukraine on a set designed to transport audiences to a future free from plastic bottle pollution. The integrated campaign uses PR and digital to embed an important message while an interactive website allows users to discover the world of the Homo-schlepiens and a more sustainable way of life.

"Our new video, The Homo-schlepiens, shows how primitive it is to hydrate with single use plastic bottles that pollute our Earth," explains Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream. "It's easy and economical to enjoy water and delicious sparkling drinks made from tap water at home and without having to pollute the planet. Using disposable plastic bottles is a prehistoric habit that belongs to the past; it's high time for the world to evolve and create a better future for our children."

