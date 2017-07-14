ZEDRA Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration Software

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pacific Fund Systems, the leading provider of global fund administration software, has announced that ZEDRA, an independent global specialist service provider, has selected their PFS-PAXUS fund administration software for its fund administration operations.

Based in key jurisdictions across Asia, Oceania, the Americas and Europe, the ZEDRA team is comprised of nearly 500 industry experts who are dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions to their diversified client base which includes high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs.

With their extensive experience in the alternative funds sector, PFS-PAXUS will assist ZEDRA to meet the fund accounting, investor services and regulatory reporting requirements of its clients. Supporting all open and closed-end capital structures, ZEDRA will utilise PFS-PAXUS to deliver bespoke solutions to investment managers handling both start-up and existing funds with ease, as well as complex structuring to family offices and private investors looking for innovative solutions such as private and umbrella funds.

Pacific Fund Systems ('PFS') is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award winning PFS-PAXUS application; a fully integrated share registry and fund accounting system, and PFS-CONNECT, its real-time web portal. PFS services more than 70 client sites across multiple global jurisdictions with in excess of US$400bn of assets managed on PFS-PAXUS.

Media Contact:

Kelly Ashe

Sales and Marketing Manager

k.ashe@pacificfundsystems.com

+44-(0)-1624-632772



www.pacificfundsystems.com