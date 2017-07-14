Norsk Hydro: Norsk Hydro: Sapa (joint venture) - Announcement of results for the second quarter 2017

Underlying EBIT for Sapa in the second quarter increased compared to the previous quarter, in line with general seasonality in the industry but also related to improved performance.

Sapa improved its underlying EBIT in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year, ending the quarter at NOK 914 million. The quarterly result is the best in Sapa's history. The increase was driven by a higher share of value-add business and internal improvements for all business areas.

Underlying EBIT for the first half of 2017 improved compared to the same period in 2016, influenced by the same factors as discussed above.

Net interest-bearing debt increased to NOK 3.1 billion at the end of the quarter, mainly reflecting dividend payments of NOK 3 billion to the owners.

Key Figures - Sapa (100%) Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 NOK million, except sales volumes Volume (kmt) 349 366 340 310 355 359 Total operating revenues 13 905 14 071 13 140 12 210 14 323 15 309 Underlying EBITDA 901 1 132 812 653 1 100 1 252 Underlying EBIT 571 804 487 335 778 914 Underlying net income 365 540 315 334 562 658 Reported EBIT 655 920 497 350 856 781

Demand for extruded products in Europe and North America increased compared to the previous quarter by around 9 percent and 3 percent respectively, driven by seasonality.

In North America, total demand for extruded products increased by around 3 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by stronger automotive demand and higher building and construction activities whereas demand from commercial transportation was declining.



In Europe, total demand for extruded products increased by around 2 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Europe experienced stronger automotive and transportation demand, as well as an improved building and construction market.

Key figures per business area

Extrusion Europe Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 NOK million, except sales volumes Volume (kmt) 148 157 142 130 154 155 Operating revenues 5 366 5 468 4 932 4 565 5 553 5 999 Underlying EBITDA 349 425 276 221 390 416 Underlying EBIT 223 304 154 97 274 292 Extrusion North America Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 NOK million, except sales volumes Volume (kmt) 150 155 149 131 150 151 Operating revenues 5 265 5 234 5 183 4 617 5 514 5 753 Underlying EBITDA 414 362 361 199 437 466 Underlying EBIT 315 263 260 90 331 353 Building Systems Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 NOK million, except sales volumes Volume (kmt) 19 21 18 19 20 21 Operating revenues 1 869 1 939 1 680 1 685 1 830 2 044 Underlying EBITDA 110 210 104 109 155 219 Underlying EBIT 75 166 67 74 119 183 Precision Tubing Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 NOK million, except sales volumes Volume (kmt) 37 40 37 35 36 38 Operating revenues 1 620 1 664 1 549 1 543 1 651 1 734 Underlying EBITDA 144 169 135 161 180 193 Underlying EBIT 86 112 76 103 123 136 Other and eliminations Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Underlying EBITDA -116 -33 -64 -37 -63 -43 Underlying EBIT -128 -41 -69 -28 -69 -49

