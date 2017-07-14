

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO, MFC) is exploring a possible initial public offering or spinoff of its John Hancock Financial Services Inc. unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the plans.



Manulife has been under pressure from some of its shareholders to sell John Hancock after years of disappointing returns from the U.S. unit, according to two people familiar with the company.



Manulife's potential IPO or spinoff follows some months of work by investment bank Morgan Stanley to sell pieces or all of the John Hancock unit, the report said.



