

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth accelerated in May after easing sharply in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The volume of exports climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.5 percent rise in April. The measure has been rising since June 2014.



In May, main groups that showed notable increase in exports were machinery, chemical and metal, the agency said



Imports also rose at an accelerated pace of 6.0 percent annually in May, following a 0.5 percent slight increase in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX