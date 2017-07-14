

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined more than estimated in May, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



Industrial output fell 3.6 percent on a monthly basis instead of 3.3 percent decrease estimated previously. Year-on-year, production advanced 6.5 percent.



The monthly decline in shipments was revised to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent. Stock remained stable, in contrast to the initially estimated 0.1 percent rise.



The inventory ratio came in at -1.9 percent, unchanged from the initial estimate.



The capacity utilization rate declined by adjusted 4.1 percent month-on-month in May, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX