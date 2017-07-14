

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to more than a 5-week high of 1.2531 against the Swiss franc and a 3-day high of 147.03 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2513 and 146.57, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 1-week highs of 0.8799 and 1.2959 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8808 and 1.2938, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.26 against the franc, 149.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



