EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.7 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.6 3 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.6 4 Commerzbank Financials Germany 3.2 5 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 6 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.7 7 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.7 8 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.7 9 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.6 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 11 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 13 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.6 14 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.5 15 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 16 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.5 17 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 18 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.4 19 Celgene Health Care United States 2.3 20 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.3 21 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 22 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.2 23 Nomura Financials Japan 2.2 24 Nokia Technology Finland 2.2 25 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.2 26 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.1 27 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.1 28 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.1 29 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.1 30 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.0 31 Baidu Technology China 2.0 32 DNB Financials Norway 2.0 33 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.9 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 35 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.9 36 Total Oil & Gas France 1.9 37 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.9 38 Goodbaby Consumer Goods China 1.8 39 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 1.8 40 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.7 41 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.5 42 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 97.7 Cash and other net assets 2.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017 % of Net Assets Europe 34.8 Japan 20.3 Asia Pacific 16.1 United Kingdom 11.2 United States 10.9 Other 2.3 Latin America 2.1 Cash and other net assets 2.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 30.2 Health Care 15.7 Consumer Goods 11.8 Industrials 11.0 Oil & Gas 10.0 Consumer Services 9.0 Technology 5.9 Basic Materials 2.2 Telecommunications 1.9 Cash and other net assets 2.3 100.0

As at 30 June 2017, the net assets of the Company were £147,099,000.

14 July 2017

