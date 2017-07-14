EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.7
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.6
|3
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.6
|4
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|3.2
|5
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|6
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.7
|7
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.7
|8
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|9
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|11
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.6
|12
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|13
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.6
|14
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.5
|15
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|16
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|17
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.4
|18
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.4
|19
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.3
|20
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|21
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|22
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|2.2
|23
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|24
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|25
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|26
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.1
|27
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.1
|28
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.1
|29
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.1
|30
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.0
|31
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.0
|32
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.0
|33
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.9
|34
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|35
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.9
|36
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|1.9
|37
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.9
|38
|Goodbaby
|Consumer Goods
|China
|1.8
|39
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.8
|40
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|1.7
|41
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.5
|42
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|97.7
|Cash and other net assets
|2.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|34.8
|Japan
|20.3
|Asia Pacific
|16.1
|United Kingdom
|11.2
|United States
|10.9
|Other
|2.3
|Latin America
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|2.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|30.2
|Health Care
|15.7
|Consumer Goods
|11.8
|Industrials
|11.0
|Oil & Gas
|10.0
|Consumer Services
|9.0
|Technology
|5.9
|Basic Materials
|2.2
|Telecommunications
|1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|2.3
|100.0
As at 30 June 2017, the net assets of the Company were £147,099,000.
14 July 2017
