Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.07.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 3.7
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.6
3PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 3.6
4CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 3.2
5AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.1
6BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.7
7PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States 2.7
8HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.7
9Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.6
10Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
11SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
12Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
13Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.6
14Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.5
15BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
16PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.5
17Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
18TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan 2.4
19CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.3
20East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
21Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
22BayerBasic MaterialsGermany 2.2
23NomuraFinancialsJapan 2.2
24NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.2
25TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.2
26CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.1
27Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.1
28Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.1
29MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.1
30Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance 2.0
31BaiduTechnologyChina 2.0
32DNBFinancialsNorway 2.0
33ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.9
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.9
35TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.9
36TotalOil & GasFrance 1.9
37WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States 1.9
38GoodbabyConsumer GoodsChina 1.8
39Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong1.8
40GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands1.7
41Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina1.5
42Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
Total equity investments97.7
Cash and other net assets2.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017% of Net Assets
Europe34.8
Japan20.3
Asia Pacific16.1
United Kingdom11.2
United States10.9
Other2.3
Latin America2.1
Cash and other net assets2.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials30.2
Health Care15.7
Consumer Goods11.8
Industrials11.0
Oil & Gas10.0
Consumer Services9.0
Technology5.9
Basic Materials2.2
Telecommunications1.9
Cash and other net assets2.3
100.0

As at 30 June 2017, the net assets of the Company were £147,099,000.

14 July 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2017 PR Newswire