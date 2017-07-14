AS Nordecon and Estonian Road Administration signed an agreement for the reconstruction of a road section of Tallinn Ring Road between kilometres 0.6 and 2.8. According to the contract, a 2+2 cross-sectional road, Väo railway flyover and Veneküla tunnel will be built. A total of 83,000 m2 of asphalt pavement will be laid.



The value of the works is 13.7 million euros, including VAT. The construction works will be completed by December 2018.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 720 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



